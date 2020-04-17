European Tour cancels two events, postpones another as schedule delay extends to July

The European Tour announced April 17 the cancellation of the BMW International Open and the Open de France and the postponement of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open as it continues to realign its 2020 European Tour schedule.

The BMW International Open, which has been played since 1989, was set to be played in Munich, Germany from June 25-28.

The Open de France was to be played the next week at Le Golf National near Paris. The French government has cancelled all mass public gatherings and events until mid-July, including this event.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event, was to be played July 9-12 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, and discussions continue around potential rescheduling.

“The decision to cancel the BMW International Open, which has been a cornerstone of the European Tour calendar for three decades, and the Open de France, one of our most historic national Opens was made in consultation with our long-term partner BMW and the French Golf Federation respectively with public health and well-being the absolute priority for all of us," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

In a letter shared with European Tour fans, Pelley said the tour is yet to determine a restart date but is working to come up with plans for a busy schedule when golf can safely resume.

"We cannot emphatically commit to a start date because, as I have said many times, we will not resume until it is safe, and we are permitted to do so," he said. "We now have 14 weeks with no tournaments, but those three and a half months are also the time where the global situation may well begin to show signs of improvement. There are already discussions centering around the easing of restrictions in several countries and everyone is optimistic that these can continue.

"This window also gives us the opportunity to continue working behind the scenes on a variety of scheduling options which would allow us to provide you with a busy calendar of golf to enjoy when we do resume."