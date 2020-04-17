Are golf courses open where you live? Golf course openings and closures by all 50 states

Are golf courses open where you live? It's a good question.

As more states, counties and cities are issuing their own executive actions to limit travel and promote social distancing, there's been confusion over if golf courses can remain open in each state. We're keeping track of all 50 states.

At this point, courses which are open throughout the United States are generally practicing safety precaution and social distancing.

Are golf courses open in your state?

Alabama: Governor Kay Ivey has issued a stay-at-home order that allows golf courses to remain open, provided social distancing is followed and proper protective practices observed.

Alaska: It's not golf season.

Arizona: Governor Tony Ducey has said golf courses are "essential businesses" that can remain open at this time, even through his stay-at-home order effective through April 30.

Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson has no current plans to issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

California: Golf courses have mostly closed in response to the shelter-in-place order, though there are some who are remaining open.

Colorado: Governor Polis has issued a shelter-in-place order that requires non-essential businesses to close and citizens to remain home except for "critical activities." However, golf courses are allowed to remain open at this time, and only approximately 70 courses in the state have closed. Local governments, including at the county and city level, can choose stricter orders or to close their owned-and-operated courses. Denver closed all of its six municipal golf courses on March 18. Colorado Springs is also closed its courses.

Connecticut: Golf courses can remain open provided they're practicing proper safety and social distancing techniques. Public golf courses in Fairfield, Conn., will be closed starting March 23.

Delaware: Delaware has issued its own stay-at-home order, but golf courses are allowed to remain open.

Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that lets golf courses remain open. Several counties and municipalities, including Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach County, have issued shelter-in-place orders that close golf courses. Orange County and Orlando courses can now remain open.

Georgia: Golf courses are open throughout the state and in Atlanta.

Hawaii: Golf courses are closing more often after a statewide order.

Idaho: Idaho has issued a shelter-in-place order, and golf courses are able to be open at this time.

Illinois: Golf courses had been told they can remain open, with specific jurisdictions are closing courses, but they are now required to close after being back open for a day.

Indiana: Golf courses are allowed to remain open despite a statewide order for more social distancing.

Iowa: Golf courses are largely remaining open at this point.

Kansas: Golf courses are allowed to remain open.

Kentucky: Golf courses are allowed to remain open and are considered exempt from a statewide order.

Louisiana: Golf courses, including New Orleans municipal courses, can remain open despite a statewide shelter-in-place order.

Maine: Golf courses are generally open, though golf season is really just beginning in Maine.

Maryland: Golf courses in Maryland closed on March 23 as part of a shelter-in-place-style order.

Massachusetts: Golf courses are not considered essential and must close under statewide orders.

Michigan: Golf courses are not allowed to remain open after an executive order to shelter in place.

Minnesota: Golf courses are will reopen on April 18 as part of a new executive order from Governor Tim Walz, provided CDC guidelines are followed.

Mississippi: Golf courses remain open as the governor has tried to undermine local orders.

Missouri: Governor Parson has issued a stay-at-home order that allows golf courses to remain open, provided social distancing is followed and proper protective practices observed.

Montana: Governor Steve Bullock has not issued a statewide order at this time, and golf courses have remained open.

Nebraska: Golf courses appear to remain open at this time, as there's no statewide orders to close.

Nevada: Golf courses are now required to close after Governor Sisolak saw footage and pictures of golfers not following social distancing guidelines while playing.

New Hampshire: Golf courses must close as part of Governor Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order.

New Jersey: Golf has been deemed a non-essential business, and golf courses have predominantly closed under order.

New Mexico: Golf courses are to close after a statewide stay-at-home order.

New York: Golf courses had been open after an early reversal from Governor Cuomo's stay-at-home order. However on April 9, the governor changed his mind again. Courses in New York must close.

North Carolina: Golf courses are allowed to remain open despite shelter-in-place orders.

North Dakota: Golf courses are open as weather allows.

Ohio: Golf courses were remaining open as people allowed to leave their homes for exercise, but the state has changed its mind, and golf courses now must close.

Oklahoma: Golf courses generally are able to remain open, but "vulnerable populations" are expected to remain home.

Oregon: Golf courses are allowed to remain open to players, provided courses and players enact proper social-distancing practices.

Pennsylvania: Golf courses are closed statewide after an order from Governor Tom Wolf.

Rhode Island: Golf courses do not appear affected by an order for entertainment venues to close.

South Carolina:Even with Governor McMaster's order to close non-essential businesses, golf courses remain open throughout the state, including for locals only in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area.

South Dakota: Golf courses remain open throughout the state.

Tennessee: Golf courses remain open throughout the state.

Texas: Governor Abbott's statewide order indicated courses could open, but a conference call on April 7 was interpreted to mean courses had to close. The attorney general clarified the situation, saying courses can be open but with caveats.

Utah: Golf courses remain open throughout the state, provided social distancing and safety measures are performed.

Vermont: Golf courses remain open throughout much of the state.

Virginia:Virginia golf courses can remain open even as Governor Ralph Northam has issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Washington: Golf courses are no longer allowed to remain open throughout the state.

Wisconsin: Governor Tony Evers included has allowed golf courses to open on April 24 as part of an extension of his stay-at-home order through May 26.

West Virginia: Golf courses are allowed to remain open as an essential business for exercise.

Wyoming: Golf courses are open.