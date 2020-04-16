The PGA Tour announces plans to resume 2020 schedule in June; 2020-2021 fall schedule released

The PGA Tour has announced its anticipated plans to resume the 2019-2020 season, releasing a revised scheduled of 14 tournaments that would get the season from a fan-less return in June through the Tour Championship's culmination on Labor Day.

The season will resume from June 11-14 with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, rescheduled from May 21-24. The RBC Heritage is next, rescheduled from its traditional playing the week after the Masters on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Then the schedule begins to resume as was originally intended with the Travelers Championship and a rescheduled Rocket Mortgage Classic completing an initial run of four tournaments without fans.

The Memorial is slotted in from July 16-19. The rescheduled PGA Championship will be played Aug. 6-9, with the intention to have it at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Then, the Wyndham Championship will close the regular season before a three-week run of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Revised 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule

June 11-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

June 18-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

June 25-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.

July 9-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 16-19: the Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

July 23-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 30-Aug. 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 30-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.

Aug. 13-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 20-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Ill.

Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for this year, with the Barbasol Championship delayed a year with the cancellation of the British Open Championship. RBC instead gets sponsor activation with a rescheduled Heritage. Before the FedEx Cup playoffs, events will have fields of at least 144 players, with the exception of the WGC.

CBS will air 11 of the 14 events, excluding the Barracuda and the final two playoff events. NBC will air the last two events. It's unclear if Golf Channel will air the Barracuda, played opposite the WGC in Memphis.

In total, there will be 36 events on the schedule, and the results from the FedEx Cup will be used to determine status and eligibility for the 2020-2021 season.

Early 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule announced

The new PGA Tour season will start the very next week, with the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. The tournament takes the debut slot from Greenbrier, with the West Virginia resort and the PGA Tour agreeing to end their 10-year relationship and cancel A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

The US Open and Masters are slotted into the fall portion of the schedule, meaning the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is slated right now to have six majors versus one in the current season.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled from Sept. 25-27, with the rescheduled Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship set to be an opposite-field event. The Mayakoba Golf Classic will be played at the same time as the Hero World Challenge, with the Mexico event moving a few weeks. It isn't an opposite-field event, but it will be missing 18 top-50 players who agree to play in the Bahamas.