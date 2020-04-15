MGM Resorts hosting online poker tournament featuring pro golfers, golf celebrities

Pro golfers and Golf Channel personalities will take to the virtual felt on April 16 to raise money for charity.

John Daly, Michelle Wie West, Collin Morikawa, John Daly, Lydia Ko and Cristie Kerr are among the participants in the Chipping All-In charity tournament, which will start on Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern and will be available on YouTube and Twitch.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the MGM Resorts’ Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which will help “employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies. The fund is designed to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.”

MGM is partnering with the World Poker Tour and Loaded on the event, while viewers will be able to make donations during the tournament. Participants will give personal messages during the stream to donors, and there will be a live Q&A so players and fans can interact further.

Chipping All-In scheduled participants