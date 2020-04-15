AT&T Byron Nelson moving to TPC Craig Ranch for a five-year stint starting in 2021

The PGA Tour's Dallas event, the AT&T Byron Nelson, is moving starting in 2021, with the event finding a new home at TPC Craig Ranch.

The Dallas News was first to report the story.

The Salesmanship Club, which puts on the storied event, and the PGA Tour reached what's described as a verbal agreement to make the move as part of a five-year deal. Final details are still being wrapped up before the agreement is signed and the Salesmanship Club can notify its membership. The PGA Tour would then make an announcement as well.

The switch to TPC Craig Ranch will mark the first time since the tournament's inception as the Texas Victory Open in 1944 that it will not be played in Dallas County.

“TPC Craig Ranch will provide the perfect footprint for delivering the optimal spectator experience and allow us to maximize the Salesmanship Club’s mission with Momentous Institute,” said Jon Drago, tournament director of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“From a competitive standpoint, we’ve received incredibly positive feedback already from PGA Tour players on the new venue. In fact, our defending champion, Sung Kang, practices at the course. Between this and the world-class amenities that Collin County has to offer our fans, Tour players and their families, we think the location will be a huge hit. This move will provide a remarkable opportunity to showcase our North Texas region and the dynamic growth that defines it.”

TPC Craig Ranch was opened in 2004 and designed by Tom Weiskopf. The club is located in McKinney, a half-hour north of downtown Dallas, and hosted the 2008 Nationwide Tour Championship. ClubCorp purchased the club in 2019.

“It is an incredible honor to host this prestigious tournament and we could not be more thrilled to be a part of it,” said David Pillsbury, Chief Executive Officer, ClubCorp.

“TPC Craig Ranch is known for providing a world-class golf experience and has been the home of a US Open qualifier and the Korn Ferry Tour for the past two years. We are thankful to our members and the entire McKinney community for their support in bringing the Byron Nelson to TPC Craig Ranch.”

In January, the tournament announced it would be looking for a new home after the 2020 edition of the event, which was to be played for a third and final time at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The 2020 edition of the tournament, though, was cancelled as the PGA Tour schedule is on hold -- officially, at least through May, while a June restart is a potential target date.

The Dallas News reports TPC Four Seasons, which hosted the event from 1983-2017, was in the mix to become the new host moving forward.