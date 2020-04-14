The R&A postpones the 2020 Senior British Open Championship

The 2020 Senior British Open Championship, one of the five majors recognized by PGA Tour Champions and the only one played outside the United States, has been postponed. The R&A announced the decision on April 14.

The event was to be played July 23-26 at Sunningdale Golf Club in England.

“We have made the decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex following discussions with all stakeholders and with public health and wellbeing the absolute priority," said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director for Championships at the R&A. "We will continue to investigate alternative options to host The Senior Open later in the year if at all possible and will make an announcement in due course.”

The event is sanctioned in Europe by the Staysure Tour, which is the European Tour's version of the seniors tour.

“The decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex has been made in the best interests of everyone involved," said Mark Aspland, head of the Staysure Tour. “Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all players, spectators and sponsors, and it is therefore the right decision to postpone the event. We will continue to work closely with The R&A, Rolex and other key stakeholders to reschedule the event at a later date when we have further clarity on the global situation."

The Senior Open was scheduled to be played a week after the Open Championship, which has been cancelled outright for 2020 and will be played in 2021 at Royal St. George's, which was to host this year. There still has not been word on the AIG Women's British Open.

Bernhard Langer is the defending champion of the Senior Open, which was to be the second of two PGA Tour Champions majors played in July. PGA Tour Champions has not offered a revised schedule for the 2020 season to this point.