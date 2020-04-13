Phil Mickelson left a touching note for Tiger Woods in the Champions Locker Room after his 2019 Masters win

Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters in what is easily one of the greatest comeback stories in sports history, one of the two best comebacks in golf history (Ben Hogan) and easily the best sports story of last year. Woods also gets to remain reigning Masters champion for 19 months (at least), as the 2020 Masters has been postponed to November.

Without a Masters Tournament to air in its original dates, CBS Sports and Augusta National Golf Club got together and created Masters Rewind, with Jim Nantz spending time with two of the most famous modern Masters champions, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, to relive their most popular victories at Augusta National. Augusta National did a fabulous job on social media, as well, changing their social avatars to match the periods of the tournaments when they were first played and aired.

As part of the Masters Rewind for 2019, Augusta National shared some never-before-seen pictures of Tiger Woods in the Champions Locker Room -- reserved for Masters champions -- in the moments after Woods took home his fifth Masters title.

Three-time Masters winner -- and The Match foe and business partner -- Phil Mickelson left a note on an Augusta National Golf Club napkin for Woods that was hung in his locker, and it's a window into the respect and bond the two players share.

An unprecedented peek inside the Champions Locker Room, during the intimate moments immediately following Tiger's Masters victory. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/j3YDwVzSG9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2020

Mickelson's note reads: "Tiger, So impressive! What a great tournament you played! So very happy for you! Phil"

What's also amazing is they have clothes at the ready for Woods to try on and wear as he goes through the festivities of the hours after his Masters win. This was a really cool window not only into the reaction to Woods' fifth Masters win, but it's also a great look at how Augusta National Golf Club treats its champions.