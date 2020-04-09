Texas governor Abbott not yet clarified if golf courses can remain open or must close after confusion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to get his people to stay at home, but on March 31, he enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from April 1 through April 30.

Texas citizens have been asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business. All businesses deemed non-essential, are expected to close or face fines.

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Abbott did not explicitly require golf courses to close, with facilities interpreting that order to mean golf courses were allowed to remain open throughout the duration of the order. As well, golf courses believed they could be maintained during this time.

However, a week later, there was confusion in interpreting his order.

In a statewide conference call on April 7, the city of Alice reported Abbott deemed golf courses non-essential and said they must be closed for the duration of the order. The city of Alice reported this from the call on their municipal website. Alice officials were not the only ones among the more than 1,100 city and county officials on the call to interpret the message similarly.

However, confusion stemmed from the lack of a formal announcement on the Governor's website. In an announcement on his website noting state parks would close temporarily, the governor did not mention courses. Ultimately, state parks -- and, it seems, golf courses therein -- must close. However, golf courses can otherwise remain open throughout the state.

We reached out to Governor Abbott's media office for clarification and awaiting an official response.

Meanwhile, the various interpretations in the state have led to further confusion. Some clubs reached out to GNN seeking further clarity. Further, officials from various counties have reached out to the Governor for clarity. Kendall County Judge Darrel Lux had multiple conversations with the Governor's offices and communicated to clubs the the directive has been "either clarified or rescinded" and courses could remain open -- albeit with the caveat that this is a fluid situation. However, Cordillera Ranch, a club in Kendall County that told members Wednesday night it was closing, then was opening, has been told on Thursday they need to close.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick closed courses on April 7, but he then revised his order to allow courses to operate based on "guidance" he received, provided rules and regulations regarding shared surfaces and social distancing were followed.

Pro golfer Ed Loar, however, tweeted Wednesday night that his club in Rockwell is closing, with Mayor Jim Pruitt personally coming to property to tell Rockwell Country Club they had to close the golf and tennis operation.

I know ⁦@GovAbbott⁩ isn’t a golfer but this is disappointing to say the least..seems to be some different interpretations in the state..if you’re course is open be happy..guess social distancing in 50 acres isn’t possible?🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LQpGYUAwfO — edward loar (@BigEinBigD) April 9, 2020

Courses can close voluntarily or could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level. In a number of Texas counties and cities, golf courses had already been required closed. Various governments in the state had closed their owned-and-operated courses as well.

Governor Abbott's executive order on the subject supercedes local rules, but local rules can be more strict provided they don't directly conflict with his order. Now, they're one in the same with areas, like Austin and Dallas, that had closed courses.

Like many governors' orders, the Texas stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. However, despite precautions courses were taking, it was clear courses were unable to enforce social distancing with players on the course.

"We’ve come too far to falter now,” Abbott said in announcing the order, which he is reluctant to label a stay-at-home order, although that's a baseline of what it is. "We have made tremendous strides, but we have not yet reached our destination. … Together, we will persevere through this for another month."