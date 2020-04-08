Florida man sues Tiger Woods, caddie Joe LaCava, alleging 2018 Valspar Championship shoving incident

A Florida man has sued Tiger Woods and his caddie, Joe LaCava, over an alleged incident during the 2018 Valspar Championship during which the man says he was shoved by LaCava.

The Tampa Bay Times was first to report on the suit, filed for Brian Borusso on April 7 in Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Pinellas County, Fla.

In the suit, Borusso alleges LaCava shoved him on the the 13th hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course during Woods' third round on March 10. Woods tee shot on the hole sailed long and left of the green, leaving Woods with a 28-yard pitch to the hole. After Woods' arrival at his ball, Borusso claimed he was trying to take a selfie with Woods in the background.

Borusso claims it was at that point, according to the lawsuit, that LaCava shoved him “causing him to stumble and fall into the crowd of spectators." Borruso does not detail specific injuries but alleges he was hospitalized, losing the ability to earn income for some time and making worse a pre-existing health condition.

Borusso's attorney, Josh Drechsel, claims the incident is captured on video and says the PGA Tour has "refused to cooperate."

Borusso seeks at least $30,000 in damages, which is the minimum claim to file into Florida's circuit court system. Woods is named in the suit because he employs LaCava. In the suit, Borusso's attorney cites the USGA Rules of Golf section pertaining to how the actions of a caddie are considered an extension of those of their player for rules and penalty purposes:

“A player is responsible for his or her caddie’s actions both during a round and while play is stopped under 5.7a, but not before or afier a round."

Under PGA Tour regulations, fans are allowed to bring and use mobile phones during rounds, but they're also to not interfere with players, caddies and media. The PGA Tour's terms and conditions, printed on the back of each ticket, also says:

YOU ASSUME ALL RISK AND DANGER ARISING OUT OF YOUR ATTENDANCE INCLUDING LOSS OF YOUR PERSONAL PROPERTY, INJURY, OR DEATH FROM A GOLF SHOT OR BY OTHER SPECTATORS OR PLAYERS, AND YOU HEREBY RELEASE TOUR, THE HOST ORGANIZATION, THE HOST SITE, TELEVISION BROADCASTERS, SPONSORS, VENDORS AND THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES, EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS, AND ALL VOLUNTEERS, PARTICIPATING PLAYERS AND CADDIES, FROM ANY AND ALL LIABILITIES ARISING OUT OF SUCH LOSSES, INJURIES OR DEATH.

