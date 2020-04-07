When will the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, European Tour other pro tours play again? Here’s the latest schedule

The PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour have been forced to cancel and/or postpone their schedule. We're keeping an eye on when these tours might start playing professional golf again.

What's the schedule for the world's major pro golf tours?

When will the PGA Tour play again?

Right now, all tours under the PGA Tour umbrella have cancelled their events through May 17.

PGA Tour events that have been cancelled include the Valspar Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (postponed), WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Valero Texas Open. The Masters Tournament is the following week, and it has been postponed. On March 17, the PGA Tour cancelled the next four events on the schedule: the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson. The PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship.

Currently, the next event on the PGA Tour schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 21-24.

When will the European Tour play again?

The European Tour has postponed or cancelled 14 events, including those co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour: the Magical Kenya Open, Hero Indian Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, Maybank Championship, Volvo China Open, the Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain, GolfSixes Cascais in Portugal, PGA Championship, the Made in Denmark, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and Trophee Hassan II. They have cancelled the Scandinavian Mixed, which was to be co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

The D+D Real Czech Masters, set to be played Aug. 20-23 in the Czech Republic, has also been cancelled.

The US Open and PGA Championship have been rescheduled, however.

The next European Tour event is the BMW International Open from June 25-28.

When will the LPGA Tour play again?

The LPGA Tour has overhauled its 2020 schedule, which was required after it had to cancel or postpone 15 total tournaments. Seven events have been moved to new dates. Four tournaments have been outright cancelled. Five still need to be rescheduled. The Evian Championship moved to August to take the date vacated by the postponed Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament.

When will the PGA Tour Champions play again?

PGA Tour Champions has postponed its next event on the schedule, the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Miss. The next event on the schedule was the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, which has been cancelled. The Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, has also been cancelled. The Mastercard Japan Championship, set for June 12-14, has also been cancelled. The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and US Senior Open have both been cancelled for this year.

The Regions Tradition, which is the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 in Birmingham, Ala.

The next event on the current schedule is the American Family Insurance Championship from June 5-7.

When will the Korn Ferry Tour play again?

The Korn Ferry Tour has cancelled their next two scheduled tournaments -- the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Lake Charles Championship -- and postponed the Savannah Golf Championship. They've also cancelled the Veritex Bank Championship, postponed the Huntsville Championship, cancelled the Simmons Bank Open and KC Golf Classic, and postponed the Visit Knoxville Open.

The Evans Scholars Invitational, played May 21-24, is the next event on the calendar.

When will the Ladies European Tour play again?

The Ladies European Tour has postponed five events, including the Aramco Saudi Ladies Invitational, Lalla Meryem Cup, La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, Dutch Ladies Open and Mithra Belgian Ladies Open.. The remaining schedule is currently set to pick back up in June with the rescheduled Jabra Ladies Open in France from June 18-20.

What's the status of the four men's major championships?

The status of the four men's majors has changed.

The Masters Tournament has been postponed by Augusta National Golf Club, with the April tradition moved to November 12-15.

The PGA Championship was set to be played May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, but the event has been postponed to a date "later in the summer." San Francisco is now set to host the tournament from Aug. 6-9, making it the first major of the year.

The US Open is now set to be played Sept. 17-20, still at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. The USGA will formulate a qualifying plan and announce it in due course after cancelling the local qualifiers as set forth.

The British Open Championship has been cancelled for 2020, marking the first time since 1945 that the tournament will not be played. Royal St. George's, which was to host this year, will host next year, with the Old Course now hosting in 2022.