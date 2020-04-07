Trevor Immelman named International team captain for 2021 Presidents Cup

Trevor Immelman has been named the Internationals team captain for the 2021 Presidents Cup.

The 2008 Masters champion, who played on the 2005 and 2007 International teams, takes over for Ernie Els, who nearly led a remarkable upset of the Americans, headed by player-captain Tiger Woods, at Royal Melbourne in Australia last December. Immelman was an assistant captain on the team that lost 16-14 and featured seven first-time players.

"The Presidents Cup and the PGA Tour have been a massive part of my career," Immelman said. "So for me to now lead the International team is something that's going to be one of the highlights of my career and something I'm extremely excited about."

The 40-year-old will be the youngest captain in the history of the event.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right," Immelman added.

Immelman believes his relative youth will be an advantage, as he'll have played and followed many of the pros that will make his team via qualifying or his wild-card picks. Having transitioned at least part-time into broadcasting, Immelman will also get to spend time viewing players up-close as he prepares to make picks, form duos and create a plan.

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys I've played a lot with over the years and youngsters I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career," he said. "One thing I know for sure is our team will come together as one unit, have a blast and give it our absolute best."

The Americans have won eight consecutive matches in the biennial series, having only lost in 1998 and tied once in 2003. The US side, which does not yet have a 2021 captain, will take its 11-1-1 record into next year's event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.