Texas governor Abbott clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close after a week

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to get his people to stay at home, but on March 31, he enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from April 1 through April 30.

Texas citizens have been asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business. All businesses deemed non-essential, are expected to close or face fines.

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Abbott did not explicitly require golf courses to close, with facilities interpreting that order to mean golf courses were allowed to remain open throughout the duration of the order. As well, golf courses believed they could be maintained during this time.

However, a week later, Governor Abbott has clarified his position: Golf courses must be closed.

In a statewide conference call on April 7, Abbott deemed golf courses non-essential and said they must be closed for the duration of the order.

Before Abbott made his position clear, courses could voluntarily or could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level. In a number of Texas counties and cities, golf courses had already been required closed. Various governments in the state had closed their owned-and-operated courses as well.

Governor Abbott's executive order on the subject supercedes local rules, but local rules can be more strict provided they don't directly conflict with his order. Now, they're one in the same with areas, like Austin and Dallas, that had closed courses.

Like many governors' orders, the Texas stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. However, despite precautions courses were taking, it was clear courses were unable to enforce social distancing with players on the course.

"We’ve come too far to falter now,” Abbott said in announcing the order, which he is reluctant to label a stay-at-home order, although that's a baseline of what it is. "We have made tremendous strides, but we have not yet reached our destination. … Together, we will persevere through this for another month."