European Tour postpones Trophee Hassan II, cancels Scandinavian Mixed with Ladies Euro Tour

The European Tour announced on April 6 that it has postponed the Trophée Hassan II and cancelled the Scandinavian Mixed as part of the continuing wave of schedule changes.

The Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour event which was to be played concurrently with Trophée Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, has also been postponed.

The decision to postpone the Morocco events was made by both tours are consulting with the Hassan II Trophy Association.

The Scandinavian Mixed, which was to be to played for the first time this year, was scheduled to take place at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm, Sweden. Hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam, male and female pros were to compete in the same field, on the same course at the same time for one tournament title and a unified purse. The event will make its debut in 2021 on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour schedule.

“We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to Coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in a release.

"We thank all stakeholders involved in Trophée Hassan II and the Scandinavian Mixed – including His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid and the Hassan II Trophy Association, the Ladies European Tour and Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam."

The changes now mean the next scheduled European Tour event is the BMW International Open from June 25-28, and the next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open from June 18-20.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible support and flexibility shown by our partners at this challenging time and would like to thank the Hassan II Trophy Association and the European Tour for their unwavering commitment to working together," said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

"As we monitor the global situation with regards to Covid-19, we continue to wish for the health and safety of the entire golfing community.”