2020 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Masters field is nearly set with the announcement of the November 2020 dates for the postponed tournament.

The Masters field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and the full world top 50 as of when it was frozen in March. There's a 96-player field, with the field frozen as though it would have looked were the tournament played in April.

Winners of PGA Tour events between when the season resumes and the November Masters will qualify for the 2021 tournament rather than the 2020 event. In other words, qualifying for the 2021 Masters is already underway.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

2020 Masters field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

John Augenstein

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Angel Cabrera

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyler Duncan

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Abel Gallegos

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Trevor Immelman

Jazz Janewattananond

Zach Johnson

Dustin Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Bernhard Langer

Nate Lashley

Marc Leishman

Yuxin Lin

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Lukas Michel

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

C.T. Pan

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

James Sugrue

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Top 50 players in 2020 Masters field

The Masters invites the top 50 in the world at two points: at the end of the previous calendar year (the final ranking of 2018) and the week prior to the Masters (after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play). This ensures the top 50 in the world is in the field for the Masters, barring a withdrawal. However, with the field frozen and likely golf to be played before the November Masters, it's possible the current world top 50 in November will not all be in the field.