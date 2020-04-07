2020 Masters field: How to qualify, earn exemptions

The 2020 Masters Tournament field is now set with the final deadline to make the now November playing of the event coming with the current, frozen status of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Typically the year's first men's major, the Masters will go third in 2020 but will still be played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

As of April 6, 2020, there are 96 players in the competition.

Among those in the invitation-only field include Dustin Johnson, defending champion Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas. The full world top 50 at the end of 2019 and the week before the 2020 Masters would have originally been played in April qualify.

Players who win PGA Tour events between now and the November playing of the Masters will qualify for the 2021 tournament. There won't be an additional chance to get inside the OWGR top 50 to earn a 2020 invitation.

2020 Masters Tournament field and invitees

Former winners of The Masters -- Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson Winners of the last five U.S. Opens -- Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson Winners of the last five British Opens -- Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson Winners of the last five PGA Championships -- Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day Winners of the last three Players Championships -- Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy Winner and runner-up from the last U.S. Amateur Championship -- Andy Ogletree, John Augenstein Winner of the last British Amateur Championship -- James Sugrue Winner of the last Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship -- Lin Yuxin Winner of the last Latin America Amateur Championship -- Abel Gallegos Winner of the last U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship -- Lukas Michel The top 12 finishers (including ties) from last year's Masters tournament -- Justin Harding, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter The top 4 finishers (including ties), from last year's U.S. Open -- Chez Reavie, Justin Rose The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's British Open -- Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood The top 4 finishers (including ties) from last year's PGA Championship -- Matt Wallace Full PGA Tour event winners since 2019 Masters -- Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Sebastian Munoz, Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan, J.T. Poston, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff, Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Na, Cameron Smith All players who qualified for the 2019 Tour Championship -- Corey Conners, Lucas Glover

Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2019 -- Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam, Byeong Hun An, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond

Victor Perez, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger The Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published the week before the original April Masters dates -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler Special invitations

Top 50 players in 2020 Masters field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the Masters, with the 2019 year-end top 50 invited and any player inside the top 50 the week prior to the Masters getting an invitation. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury.