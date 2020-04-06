The 2020 US Open is moving to a September date, but it’s staying at Winged Foot

The USGA is moving the 2020 US Open from its traditional June date, but it's remaining at Winged Foot Golf Club.

The presenting body for the US Open and the governing body for golf in the United States and Mexico announced April 6 that the 120th US Open will not be played June 18-21 as originally planned. However, in its new September 17-20 dates, Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course will remain host.

“We are hopeful that postponing the championship will offer us the opportunity to mitigate health and safety issues while still providing us with the best opportunity to conduct the U.S. Open this year,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We are incredibly thankful to the membership and staff at Winged Foot for their flexibility and support. We are also grateful for the wonderful collaboration among the professional tours and other majors in working through a complicated schedule.”

The USGA is still determining how postponement will affect exemption categories, as well changes to qualifying required by cancelling local qualifying as originally conceived. However, the field will have to be reduced from the typical 156 players down to 144 players as shorter days will make finishing play with 156 players impossible.

The organization has also announced the cancellation of the US Senior Open and US Senior Women's Open in 2020. They will return in 2021.

The announcement was part of a concerted effort by golf's major presenting bodies to release an organized schedule through the remainder of 2020.

With all major North American professional sports leagues on hold, golf has not been immune from the scheduling difficulties that come with deciding when to resume play and where to move tournaments that had to be postponed.

The PGA Tour has announced a June restart date, kicking off with the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and playing without fans. However, the Tour has also outright cancelled most tournaments through to the start of June, meaning they won't be rescheduled for this year. With the British Open cancelled, the PGA Tour has an open date for a rescheduled event. The PGA Championship is moving to Aug. 6-9, with the FedEx Cup playoffs moving back a week to accommodate.