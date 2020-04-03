Texas governor Abbott clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been reluctant to take aggressive action to try to get his people to stay at home, but on March 31, he enacted a stay-at-home order that is in effect from April 1 through April 30.

Texas citizens are asked to remain at home unless they have to leave to get food, seek medical treatment, get outdoor exercise or go to work at an essential business. All businesses deemed non-essential, are expected to close or face fines.

In announcing the stay-at-home order, Governor Abbott has allowed golf courses to remain open throughout the duration of the order. Golf courses can also be maintained during this time.

Of course, courses could close voluntarily, and they could be ordered closed by a more specific ordinance at a local level. In a number of Texas counties and cities, golf courses have been required closed. Various governments in the state have closed their owned-and-operated courses as well.

Governor Abbott's executive order on the subject supercedes local rules, but local rules can be more strict provided they don't directly conflict with his order.

Like many governors' orders, the Texas stay-at-home order allows residents to leave their homes for outdoor exercise provided proper precautions are taken and social distancing is observed. That's become a new normal at golf courses around the United States that are able to remain open, with modified cups to prevent touching common surfaces, as well removing shared surfaces like bunker rakes, ball washers and water coolers.

"We’ve come too far to falter now,” Abbott said in announcing the order, which he is reluctant to label a stay-at-home order, although that's a baseline of what it is.

"We have made tremendous strides, but we have not yet reached our destination. … Together, we will persevere through this for another month."