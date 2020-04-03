Seamus Golf now selling protective masks to the public, still donating to first responders and health workers

Seamus Golf has been doing their part to help keep first responders and health-care workers safe right now, pivoting their entire artisan golf apparel and accessories businesses toward making personal protective equipment. Their first production run was on March 20, and the runs have been solely for those doing the most critical work of our time.

Now the company is selling their masks to the public, with the goal of using the funds to continue making their masks available to frontline workers for free.

On Seamus' website, you can again buy their regular line of headcovers, bags and other incredible golf-related products. You can also buy five-packs of protective masks for $100. With that purchase, Seamus will then donate five masks for those working in health care and medical transport.

Seamus is also offering a package of five masks for the purchaser, five donated masks and a hand-forged putting cup for $200.

The masks have space for a filter to improve their efficacy, though they're capable protection for people to use when going out in public. With an N95-level filter slip in them, the masks could be a great piece of protective equipment. All of the masks are hand-washable, so they can be reused with proper care.

Seamus Golf says the masks usually ship in 5-8 business days.