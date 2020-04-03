LPGA Tour announces revised summer and fall schedule; several events with new dates

With the global pro golf schedule in a state of constant flux the last month, the major tours have been trying to figure out a way forward, looking toward a time when tournament golf can again be played safely -- even without fans in attendance.
In response, the LPGA has drawn up a revised 2020 LPGA Tour schedule that reflects the realities of returning to golf no sooner than June, while rescheduling some tournaments that had already been postponed.
The earliest the season would resume is June 19-21, with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark. Events would run on their normal schedule through July, until the end of the month when two rescheduled events, the ShopRite LPGA Classic and Evian Championship are slotted in new dates.
After the CP Women's Open to start September, the rest of the month will feature rescheduled West Coast events, starting with the ANA Inspiration, which is typically the first major on the golf calendar.
The fall Asian swing could face changes, but those have not been confirmed or announced.
The season will then end with two events in Florida -- the inaugural and rescheduled Pelican Women's Championship, followed by the CME Group Tour Championship -- before the US Women's Open is played in its rescheduled slot in December in Houston.
2020 LPGA Tour schedule
Revised as of April 3, 2020
- Jan. 16-19: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., $1,200,000
- Jan. 23-26: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., $2,000,000
- Feb. 6-9: ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia, $1,100,000
- Feb. 13-16: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, $1,300,000
- June 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas, $2,000,000
- June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., $4,300,000
- July 2-5: Open date for rescheduled event
- July 9-12: Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1,850,000
- July 15-18: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan, $2,300,000
- July 23-26: Open date for rescheduled event
- July 31 - Aug. 2: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and G.C., Galloway, New Jersey, $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31)
- Aug. 6-9: The Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4,100,000 (rescheduled)
- Aug. 13-16: Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, $1,500,000
- Aug. 20-23: AIG Women's British Open, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, $4,500,000
- Aug. 27-30: UL International Crown, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, $1,600,000
- Sept. 3-6: CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2,350,000
- Sept. 10-13: ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California, $3,100,000 (rescheduled from April 2-5)
- Sept. 17-20: Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon, $1,300,000 (rescheduled from Sept. 10-13)
- Sept. 24-27: Kia Classic, Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, California, $1,800,000 (rescheduled from March 26-29)
- Oct. 1-4: Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, $1,400,000
- Oct. 15-18: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2,100,000
- Oct. 22-25: BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, $2,000,000
- Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2,200,000
- Nov. 6-8: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan, $1,500,000
- Nov. 12-15: Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 14-17)
- Nov. 19-22: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $5,000,000
- Dec. 10-13: U.S. Women's Open, Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, $5,500,000 (rescheduled from June 4-7)
Cancelled events
- Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand, $1,600,000
- Feb. 27-March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, $1,500,000
- March 5-8: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China, $2,100,000
- May 21-24: Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia, $1,300,000
Events to be rescheduled
- March 19-22: Volvik Founders Cup, Wildfire G.C., Phoenix, Arizona, $1,500,000
- April 15-18: LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina G.C., Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, $2,000,000
- April 23-26: HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California, $1,500,000
- April 30-May 3: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced G.C., San Francisco, California, $1,800,000
- June 11-14: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, $2,300,000