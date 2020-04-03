LPGA Tour announces revised summer and fall schedule; several events with new dates

With the global pro golf schedule in a state of constant flux the last month, the major tours have been trying to figure out a way forward, looking toward a time when tournament golf can again be played safely -- even without fans in attendance.

In response, the LPGA has drawn up a revised 2020 LPGA Tour schedule that reflects the realities of returning to golf no sooner than June, while rescheduling some tournaments that had already been postponed.

The earliest the season would resume is June 19-21, with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Ark. Events would run on their normal schedule through July, until the end of the month when two rescheduled events, the ShopRite LPGA Classic and Evian Championship are slotted in new dates.

After the CP Women's Open to start September, the rest of the month will feature rescheduled West Coast events, starting with the ANA Inspiration, which is typically the first major on the golf calendar.

The fall Asian swing could face changes, but those have not been confirmed or announced.

The season will then end with two events in Florida -- the inaugural and rescheduled Pelican Women's Championship, followed by the CME Group Tour Championship -- before the US Women's Open is played in its rescheduled slot in December in Houston.

2020 LPGA Tour schedule

Revised as of April 3, 2020

Jan. 16-19: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., $1,200,000

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., $1,200,000 Jan. 23-26: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., $2,000,000

Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., $2,000,000 Feb. 6-9: ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia, $1,100,000

ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia, $1,100,000 Feb. 13-16: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, $1,300,000

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, $1,300,000 June 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas, $2,000,000

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas, $2,000,000 June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., $4,300,000

KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., $4,300,000 July 2-5: Open date for rescheduled event

Open date for rescheduled event July 9-12: Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1,850,000

Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1,850,000 July 15-18: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan, $2,300,000

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan, $2,300,000 July 23-26: Open date for rescheduled event

Open date for rescheduled event July 31 - Aug. 2: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and G.C., Galloway, New Jersey, $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31)

ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and G.C., Galloway, New Jersey, $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31) Aug. 6-9: The Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4,100,000 (rescheduled)

The Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4,100,000 (rescheduled) Aug. 13-16: Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, $1,500,000

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, $1,500,000 Aug. 20-23: AIG Women's British Open, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, $4,500,000

AIG Women's British Open, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, $4,500,000 Aug. 27-30: UL International Crown, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, $1,600,000

UL International Crown, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, $1,600,000 Sept. 3-6: CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2,350,000

CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2,350,000 Sept. 10-13: ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California, $3,100,000 (rescheduled from April 2-5)

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California, $3,100,000 (rescheduled from April 2-5) Sept. 17-20: Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon, $1,300,000 (rescheduled from Sept. 10-13)

Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon, $1,300,000 (rescheduled from Sept. 10-13) Sept. 24-27: Kia Classic, Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, California, $1,800,000 (rescheduled from March 26-29)

Kia Classic, Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, California, $1,800,000 (rescheduled from March 26-29) Oct. 1-4: Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, $1,400,000

Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, $1,400,000 Oct. 15-18: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2,100,000

Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2,100,000 Oct. 22-25: BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, $2,000,000

BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, $2,000,000 Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2,200,000

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2,200,000 Nov. 6-8: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan, $1,500,000

TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan, $1,500,000 Nov. 12-15: Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 14-17)

Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 14-17) Nov. 19-22: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $5,000,000

CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $5,000,000 Dec. 10-13: U.S. Women's Open, Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, $5,500,000 (rescheduled from June 4-7)

Cancelled events

Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand, $1,600,000

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand, $1,600,000 Feb. 27-March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, $1,500,000

HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, $1,500,000 March 5-8: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China, $2,100,000

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China, $2,100,000 May 21-24: Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia, $1,300,000

Events to be rescheduled