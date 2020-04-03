Canadian city of Brantford can fine you $100,000 if you’re caught on a golf course with a club

As governments come to grips with the need for extended social distancing and rules which strongly encourage, if not outright require, their citizens to stay home, the topic of golf has become a flashpoint.

Throughout the United States, the overwhelming number of states continue to allow golf courses to operate and golfers to play, provided a variety of conditions promoting social distancing and eliminating shared surfaces are followed. However, in Canada, one particular town doesn't want its citizens playing golf, and they've made it clear they mean business.

If you're found on one of the two city-run golf courses in Brantford, within the province of Ontario, with even so much as a golf club in your hand, you could be in line to pay a huge fine.

The @CityBtfdGolf courses are not screwing around: Maximum fine of $100,000 if you are found walking on the course with even a single club. Stay home folks. I love golf, but it's not worth it. pic.twitter.com/ku9qVYbJ3Z — CurlingGeek (@curlinggeek) April 3, 2020

"With the nice weather approaching, we will all feel the urge to play golf. Please be advised that City Bylaw Officers, along with Staff, will be patrolling and monitoring both golf facilities," the order states.

"While the golf courses will still be open for walking, as long as the recommended social distancing practices are adhered to, playing golf will not be allowed. The City is taking the current situation very seriously, and as such, the maximum fine for those found in violation of playing golf, which includes walking with even one club, will be up to $100,000."

With the exchange rate, that's a maximum fine of 70,000 USD. So, you can still walk the Arrowdale Municipal and Northridge Municipal courses, but leave anything golf-related at home.