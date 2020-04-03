Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to close through April 30 in response to coronavirus

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has been open since May 1999. However, on March 25, the resort closed for the first time in the more than two decades since it opened.

In a statement on its website, Bandon Dunes originally said they will be closing for a two-week period. However, the closure has been extended through April 30.

In part, the first statement read, "The well-being of our guests, staff, caddies and local communities continue to be our highest priority. Over the past several weeks the resort has implemented all possible precautionary health and safety measures in accordance with recommendations from local, state and federal authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement continued, "This will mark the first time the resort will be closed to guests since opening Bandon Dunes in May of 1999."

All reservations made for prior to May 1 will be automatically cancelled and have their deposits refunded.

For guests with reservations beyond April 30, they can continue to visit the resort's update page for the latest information on resort opening and availability.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown introduced an indefinite stay-at-home order throughout the state, with a carve-out for golf courses to remain open. However, for Bandon Dunes, its golf traffic is almost entirely based on travelers and visitors, most of which stay in on-property or nearby lodging.