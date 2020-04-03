2020 LPGA Tour schedule boasts 34 events, record $75.1 million in prize money

The 2020 LPGA Tour schedule has been released, and the 34-event docket boasts $75.1 million in prize money, an all-time record.
The new schedule, released Nov. 22, featured two new tournaments and a number of purse increases. However, with global events, the schedule has been revised substantially, with several events rescheduled, cancelled or postponed pending rescheduling.
New events
The 34-event tally includes the UL International Crown, which is played every two years. The women's Olympic golf tournament is not on the schedule, but there is a break for it. New events on the schedule include:
- The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio will be held Jan. 23-26 at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., the week after the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
- The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by DEX Imaging, to be held May 14-17 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.
- The Blue Bay LPGA in China returns after a one-season absence, moving to the spring Asian swing
Purse increases
Two tournaments which shared the honor of having the largest purse on the LPGA will still be the two biggest purses in 2020. The USGA has not announced the purse for the 2020 US Women's Open, conducted by the USGA and played in Houston this year, but they have confirmed to the LPGA the minimum purse is $5.5 million. The CME Group Tour Championship will also have a $5 million purse, with a smaller 60-player field all having a chance to win the Race to the CME Globe and an enhanced $1.5 million first-place prize that goes to the winner of the tournament.
The purses will increase for two majors as well:
- ANA Inspiration ($3.1 million, up $100,000 from 2019)
- KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ($4.3 million, up $450,000 from 2019)
The purse will also increase for the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open ($2.35 million, up $100,000), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.3 million, up $300,000), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.3 million, up $300,000), the Marathon LPGA Classic ($1.85 million, up $100,000) and the Volunteers of America Classic ($1.4 million, up $100,000).
There will also be two season-long races to play for apart from the Race to the CME Globe:
- The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a new competition on both the PGA and LPGA Tours, with each Tour having separate $1 million prizes for the player who scores best on the most challening holes on each tour.
- The Leaders Top-10s competition will award $100,000 to the player with the most top-10 finishes.
Leaving the schedule are the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic and the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
2020 LPGA Tour schedule
Revised as of April 3, 2020
- Jan. 16-19: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., $1,200,000
- Jan. 23-26: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla., $2,000,000
- Feb. 6-9: ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach Golf Links, Victoria, Australia, $1,100,000
- Feb. 13-16: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia, $1,300,000
- Feb. 20-23: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand, $1,600,000 (cancelled)
- Feb. 27-March 1: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, $1,500,000 (cancelled)
- March 5-8: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China, $2,100,000 (cancelled)
- March 19-22: Volvik Founders Cup, Wildfire G.C., Phoenix, Arizona, $1,500,000 (postponed)
- April 15-18: LOTTE Championship, Ko Olina G.C., Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, $2,000,000 (postponed)
- April 23-26: HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California, $1,500,000 (postponed)
- April 30-May 3: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced G.C., San Francisco, California, $1,800,000 (postponed)
- May 21-24: Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia, $1,300,000 (cancelled; will return in 2021)
- June 11-14: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, $2,300,000 (postponed; to be rescheduled)
- June 19-21: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas, $2,000,000
- June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., $4,300,000
- July 9-12: Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1,850,000
- July 15-18: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan, $2,300,000
- July 31 - Aug. 2: ShopRite LPGA Classic,Seaview Hotel and G.C., Galloway, New Jersey, $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 29-31)
- Aug. 6-9: The Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4,100,000 (rescheduled)
- Aug. 13-16: Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, $1,500,000
- Aug. 20-23: AIG Women's British Open, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, Scotland, $4,500,000
- Aug. 27-30: UL International Crown, Centurion Club, St. Albans, England, $1,600,000
- Sept. 3-6: CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2,350,000
- Sept. 10-13: ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California, $3,100,000 (rescheduled from April 2-5)
- Sept. 17-20: Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon, $1,300,000 (rescheduled)
- Sept. 24-27: Kia Classic, Aviara G.C., Carlsbad, California, $1,800,000 (rescheduled from March 26-29)
- Oct. 1-4: Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, $1,400,000
- Oct. 15-18: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2,100,000
- Oct. 22-25: BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, $2,000,000
- Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2,200,000
- Nov. 6-8: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheyo Club (Minori Course), Ibaraki, Japan, $1,500,000
- Nov. 12-15: Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., $1,750,000 (rescheduled from May 14-17)
- Nov. 19-22: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $5,000,000
- Dec. 10-13: U.S. Women's Open, Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas, $5,500,000 (rescheduled from June 4-7)