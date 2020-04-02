Symetra Tour adjusts schedule with postponements and rescheduled events, including Q-School stages

The Symetra Tour and the LPGA Tour announced April 2 more changes to the developmental tour's schedule, including the postponement of several events and the rescheduling of previously postponed events.

The next five events on the 2020 Symetra Tour schedule are postponed: the IOA Invitational in Milton, Ga., from May 7-9; the Symetra Classic in Davidson, N.C., from May 13-15; Zimmer Biomet Championship in Opelika, Ala., from May 20-23; the CDPHP Open in Albany, N.Y., from May 29-31; and the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Ind., from June 12-14.

Two events have been rescheduled.

The IOA Championship, originally scheduled for March 27-29, will now be played from Aug. 21-23 in Beaumont, Calif., while the aforementioned Four Winds Invitational will now be played from July 31 through Aug. 2 at Blackthorn Golf Club.

The previously postponed Windsor Golf Classic, originally scheduled for April 2-4 in Windsor, Calif., will remain postponed until 2021.

“The Symetra Tour is only as good as its partners,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “We are grateful for IOA, Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, and the City of Beaumont, as well as the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos for working with us to find times that work to bring professional golf to their respective regions. They’ve kept the dream alive for players, as there’s no ‘Road to the LPGA’ if there’s no competition. We couldn’t be more thankful for their loyalty to the Symetra Tour and complete dedication to women’s professional golf.”

The LPGA has also announced the first two stages of LPGA Q-School have been modified and rescheduled.

Stage I will no longer take place Aug. 20-23 at Mission Hills Country Club and Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Coachella Valley, Calif., and will instead be played at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla., from Oct. 12-15. A third course will be added to that duo, but the format will remain the same. Stage I now takes the dates originally allotted to Stage II, which will be rescheduled for November at a to-be-announced location, with the same original format. An entry open date of August 1, 2020 has also been set for both Stage I and Stage II.

LPGA Q-Series will not be held at Pinehurst Resort this year, and it will be rescheduled for a December date at a different venue. Q-Series will be 90 holes instead of 144 holes, and it will play out over one week with a cut after 72 holes -- akin to the old Q-School finals format.