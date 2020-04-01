USGA, R&A announce Curtis Cup matches postponed to 2021

The USGA and R&A jointly announced April 1 that the Curtis Cup matches will be postponed to 2021.

The biennial matches, pitting eight female American amateurs against eight female amateurs from Great Britain and Ireland, had been set for June 12-14 at Conwy in Wales. With the matches pushed back a year, Conwy will continue as host. Exact replacement dates have not yet been announced.

“The decision to postpone this year’s Curtis Cup Match did not come lightly, but based on a number of factors, including guidance from the CDC and restrictions on international travel, we’re confident this is what’s best for the health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the Match,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA.

“We’re extremely appreciative of The R&A and all involved for the quick work and dedication to ensure this competition moves forward next year.”

“We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take," said Duncan Weir, executive director of Golf Development and Amateur Championships for the R&A. "We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans.”

American captain Sarah Ingram and GB&I captain Elaine Ratcliffe will both remain in their roles. The teams for both sides were to be announced in April.

“It is certainly disappointing anytime you have to postpone something you are so actively looking forward to, but when we take our team to the Match, we want to be able to focus on competition and camaraderie, rather than have to worry about health and safety,” said Ingram. “I feel for the players who have worked so hard these last two years and share in the disappointment they surely feel that the Curtis Cup will not be contested this June. Despite the delay, we will be ready and eager to have the experience of a lifetime.”

The United States leads the all-time Curtis Cup series with a record of 29-8-3.