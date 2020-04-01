Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson rematch could include Peyton Manning, Tom Brady: Report

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are reportedly close to announcing a sequel to their 2018 pay-per-view The Match.

For the second The Match, however, Woods and Mickelson reportedly aren't going to be playing alone.

Phil Mickelson excited the golf world this week when he said in a Twitter Q&A that he's "working on" a sequel to the original $9 million, winner-take-all match again in which he defeated Woods on the 22nd hole at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Golf journalist Robert Lusetich reported on Twitter he has sources confirming the match concept is progressing and could be played with partners -- namely, legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

CNBC reported March 31 that The Match sequel is a go for May, but that it would air on cable TV instead of through pay-per-view. The match would feature Woods and Manning against Mickelson and Brady. Golf.com reports the match wouldn't be slated for a specific date yet, but rather that it would take place two weeks before the resumption of the PGA Tour schedule, whenever that is.

There may be more athletes involved in the event, according to CNBC, with the possibility of featuring other legends, including from the NBA and NFL. PGA Tour players could also be involved in some fashion. Golf.com says the match would be played at an empty course in Florida.

The PGA Tour would have to grant approval to the event, and that has not yet been granted, according to ESPN. The PGA Tour controls media and television rights for their players, so they would have to sanction the event, as they did the original 2018 match.

In an effort to keep the participants and everyone involved as safe as possible from coronavirus, there would be no fans allowed at the selected venue. The only people on property would be the participants, a small camera crew and perhaps commentators. Social distancing would be practiced, as well, with everyone keeping the CDC-recommended 6-foot space between them and others.

The original match features live side bets players could make for charity, and it would seem reasonable to think that would carry through here with encouragement to the public to donate what they can as well.

With North American major pro sports leagues on hold indefinitely -- and the PGA Tour schedule cleared until at least late May -- such a match would be a welcome live-sports distraction for millions, including those who aren't golf fans. NASCAR has been drawing substantial ratings of nearly seven-figure audiences for its iRacing series it has aired in recent weeks in lieu of live racing.