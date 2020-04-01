GNN Plus users: We’re giving you an extra 6 months for free

Hi everyone,

I hope you're doing well, staying safe and staying healthy right now.

I've been keeping busy here at GNN, even without golf tournaments to cover. I'm trying to keep people up to date with the changing orders and rules, and letting golfers know if it's legal and safe to play golf where they live.

With pro golf on hiatus for the foreseeable future (and probably longer than we think), however, I don't have any current fantasy golf or golf betting content for you. That's the reason a lot of you signed up and have stuck with GNN Plus, particularly as we expanded our tools to include a weekly model that has proven successful so far.

While I'm working on some fun and captivating original stories, there's just not that much going on right now. So, you shouldn't be paying for GNN Plus when you're not getting what you're paying us for every month or year.

That's why I am extending your GNN Plus membership by six months. I have paused billing on monthly memberships, and I won't pick them back up until September. I will extend annual members by six months, giving you 18 months for the price of 12, which is what I'm now offering to new members.

I greatly value you all, and I know a lot of people are going through or will be going through some tough times in the coming months. I think it's the right thing to do to lessen that burden, even if a little bit.

If you have any questions, please email me ryan at thegolfnewsnet.com.

Ryan