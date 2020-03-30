As more things close, are golf courses open to players?

As we're increasingly asked -- or required by law -- to practice social distancing, golf courses and driving ranges may prove an outdoor escape for thousands of people looking to get some fresh air and remain active.

However, some golf courses are being required to close by law, while others are choosing to close in response to dramatically slowing business or in an effort to promote social distancing.

For golfers wondering if golf courses are open (if you're wondering if golf courses can remain open in the United Kingdom, we're looking out for you, too), we have some information and are keeping tally on which courses remain open.

Are golf courses are open? A state-by-state guide

As more states are issuing their own executive actions to limit travel and promote social distancing, there's been confusion over each individual state's policy. We're keeping track by state.

Courses are taking a variety of measures to prevent human interaction during this time, including banning cart rentals (or having more than one person in a cart), requiring flagsticks to remain in cups (or pulling cups slightly out of the ground to prevent flag touching), closing bars and restaurants, closing full clubhouses and only accepting digital payment. Courses are also asking players to remain 6 feet apart throughout the round.

In states where public gatherings are limited in size -- in most cases to 10 or less, but in some cases to 25 or less -- golf courses may well be open.

Alabama: There is no statewide shelter-in-place order at this time. However, Birmingham has issued a shelter-in-place order that does not seem to limit golf courses from remaining open.

Alaska: It's not golf season.

Arizona: Governor Tony Ducey has said golf courses are "essential businesses" that can remain open at this time, despite pleading from the five biggest city governments in the state.

California: The state of California has called for a shelter-in-place order that has required the closure of all non-essential businesses. Golf courses are now closed throughout the state, though some stragglers seem to remain.

Colorado: Golf courses are now required to close throughout the state.

Connecticut: Governor Ned Lamont has issued an order closing all non-essential businesses that seemingly forced the closure of golf courses. However, the governor has reconsidered, and golf courses can remain open provided they're practicing proper safety and social distancing techniques. Public golf courses in Fairfield, Conn., will be closed starting March 23.

Delaware: Delaware has issued its own stay-at-home order, but golf courses are allowed to remain open. Golfers can play on the courses provided they're open, the facility is practicing proper precautions and golfers are practicing social distancing.

Florida: Governor Ron DeSantis has not issued a statewide order curtailing movements and business operations. Several counties and municipalities, including Miami-Dade County and Palm Beach County, have issued shelter-in-place orders that close golf courses. Orlando golf courses remain open.

Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has issued a shelter-in-place order for "high-risk" groups, which hasn't limited golf course openings. However, Atlanta, Savannah and Cobb County have issued stricter orders. Golf courses are open in Atlanta.

Hawaii: Hawaii Governor David Ige issued a shelter-in-place order. All travelers to Hawaii are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, starting March 26. Residents can self-quarantine at home, and visitors can self-quarantine at their accommodations. However, based on his order for all Hawaiians, which starts March 25, golf courses are closing.

Idaho: Idaho has just issued a shelter-in-place order, but we are awaiting more information. Blaine County has issued shelter-in-place orders, however. Golf courses have remained open, though the season is early.

Illinois: Illinois has a stay-at-home order through April 7. Initially, it seemed golf courses could remain open to provide exercise for players who look to play the game while practicing social distancing, but they are now required to close.

Indiana: The governor has issued an executive order limiting movements and closing non-essential businesses. However, golf courses are allowed to remain open.

Iowa: The government has not issued a shelter-in-place order at this time, and golf courses are largely remaining open at this point.

Kansas: Despite governments orders related to curtailing movements, closing schools and promoting social distancing, golf courses are allowed to remain open.

Kentucky: Governor Andy Beshear has issued an executive order closing non-life-sustaining businesses, but golf courses are allowed to remain open and are considered exempt from the order.

Louisiana: Louisiana has issued a safer-at-home order, but golf courses, including New Orleans municipal courses, can remain open.

Maine: Golf courses are generally open, though golf season is really just beginning in Maine.

Maryland: In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has issued similar restrictions, albeit without rising to the level of a shelter-in-place order. Golf courses in Maryland will close at 5 p.m. on March 23.

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Bakert has closed all non-essential businesses by noon on March 24. Golf courses are not considered essential and must close.

Michigan: In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a three-week-long shelter-in-place order that starts on March 24 that will close the 650 golf courses in the state, after guidance from the governor's office.

Minnesota: Governor Tim Walz has issued a stay-at-home order to limit travel and close non-essential businesses. "Country clubs" are listed as a non-essential business and are expected to close. However, public course owners are looking for more clarity.

Mississippi: The governor sees no point in issuing a shelter-in-place order or stronger restrictions, so golf courses remain open.

Missouri: There has yet to be a statewide order for shutting down wide swaths of business or a shelter-in-place order. Kansas City has issued a stay-at-home order, however. Golf courses appear to be allowed to continue operating, though by county and city jurisdiction, different restrictions could be in place.

Montana: Governor Steve Bullock has not issued a statewide order at this time, and golf courses have remained open.

Nebraska: Governor Ricketts has resisted statewide shelter-in-place orders. Golf courses appear to remain open at this time.

Nevada: In Nevada, most non-essential businesses are closed, but the governor has clarified golf courses remain open to promote exercise.

New Hampshire: Golf courses must close as part of Governor Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order.

New Jersey: In New Jersey, which has effectively gone on lockdown with a 24-hour curfew, golf has been deemed a non-essential business, and golf courses have predominantly closed under order.

New Mexico: Governor Michelle Grisham has issued a shelter-in-place order as of March 23. However, the governor's order limits gatherings of more than five people and doesn't define golf courses as essential businesses. Golf courses are closing.

New York: Golf courses were closed statewide, but a new order has changed that. Golf courses can remain open provided they're taking precautions and enforcing social distancing.

North Carolina: Governor Cooper's stay-at-home order allows golf courses, including those in Pinehurst, to continue to operate for the time being.

North Dakota: There have been no significant orders for North Dakota residents to stay indoors, though it's not really golf season there.

Ohio: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a shelter-in-place order statewide through April 6. However, people are allowed to leave their homes for exercise, but that no longer includes golf courses. They must close.

Oklahoma: Governor Kevin Stitt has resisted calls for a statewide shelter-in-place order, but he did issue orders on March 25, leaving golf courses generally able to remain open.

Oregon: Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a stay-at-home order, but golf courses are allowed to remain open to players, provided courses and players enact proper social-distancing practices.

Pennsylvania: The state of Pennsylvania has closed all businesses non-essential to life-saving activities, which means all golf courses are closed until further notice. However, course owners and associations have petitioned Governor Wolf for the right to reopen to provide an exercise outlet for Pennsylvanians.

Rhode Island: While there may be an eventual statewide order, Governor Raimondo has order “all recreational and entertainment facilities as well as any close-contact business—gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons—must close” by March 23. Golf courses do not appear affected by the order.

South Carolina:Golf courses remain open throughout the state, including for locals only in Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area.

South Dakota: Golf courses remain open throughout the state.

Tennessee: Golf courses remain open throughout the state.

Texas: Governor Abbott has looked to enforce banning gatherings of 10 or more people, and many golf courses have closed. However, some appear to remain open. Tarrant County ordered residents to shelter in place. The city of Austin, Texas, has closed all of its municipal golf courses. Dallas County, Texas, has issued a shelter-in-place order that still allows people to leave their home to exercise while practicing social distancing. The city of Dallas has closed its six municipal golf courses.

Utah: Golf courses remain open throughout the state, provided social distancing and safety measures are performed.

Vermont: Though a statewide shelter-in-place order is expected sooner than later, golf courses appear to be operating through much of the state when possible.

Virginia: Virginia golf courses can remain open even as Governor Ralph Northam has issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Washington: Governor Jay Inslee prohibited residents from exiting their homes except for essential purposes, but golf courses are no longer allowed to remain open.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has issued guidance that a safer-at-home order (more or less, shelter in place) requires golf courses to close through April 24.

West Virginia: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who also owns The Greenbrier resort in the state, has issued a stay-at-home order starting at 8 p.m. on March 24. Residents can still go outside for exercise provided they maintain proper distancing. This will allow golf courses to remain open.

Wyoming: There's no statewide orders at this time, and golf courses are open.

Other governments and properties

Major golf resorts, like Pinehurst and Streamsong remain open at this time. But others, like Greenbrier and Sea Island, are closed. French Lick Resort in Indiana is temporarily closing, but its golf courses will remain open while the resort itself is closed.