2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule features 27 events, several new events, new playoff lineup

The PGA Tour has announced the 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with the 50-and-up docket boasting 27 official events, with several new sponsors and tournaments.

The nearly $59 million schedule starts in Hawaii from January 16-18 with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Then the PGA Tour Champions goes to Morocco for the first time with the inaugural Morocco Champions, which finishes on a Saturday.

Another new event is the Ascension Charity Classic, played in St. Louis before the regular-season finale at the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

The US Senior Open is in Rhode Island at the Newport Country Club, with the Senior Open at Sunningdale. The Senior PGA Championship moves back to Harbor Shores in Michigan, as it will continue to do in even-numbered years.

The Invesco QQQ Championship and Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf leave the schedule.

The Charles Schwab Cup playoff has changed, with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicking off the proceedings with 72 players from Oct. 16-18. The Boca Raton Championship will have 54 players in Florida after a week off ahead of the 36-player Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

The season will end a week earlier than the 2019 season.

2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule