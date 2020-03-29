Rory McIlroy, Jack Nicklaus and more pros donating memorabilia to raise money for coronavirus response

Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus are among the pro golfers who have donated memorabilia with the hope of raising thousands of dollars for Center for Disaster Philanthropy's (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund.

On the Athletes for Relief website, you can find memorabilia and other items donated by more than 100 athletes in various sports. For a minimum donation (typically $25), you can get an entry in a sweepstakes toward specific items on offer.

From Rory McIlroy, there's a signed The Players Championship flag. From Jack Nicklaus, there's a signed Golden Bear hat and glove. Sir Nick Faldo has contributed a signed Masters flag and a putter he used in competition.

Ian Poulter has donated a signed 2018 Ryder Cup flag, while Cristie Kerr has made a signed golf bag available.

Erik van Rooyen has donated a signed pair of his famous joggers, and Paige Spiranac has donated a set of three personalized wedges.

Beyond golf, some of the athletes involved are Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Elena Della Donne, David Ortiz, Kirk Cousins and Rob Gronkowski.

You can pick one item to try to win, so you need to pick wisely, but it's a great opportunity to make a donation and potentially get some spectacular memorabilia.

Athletes for Relief began taking donations for these sweepstakes on March 14, and the donation period ends on May 1 at 11:59 p.m.