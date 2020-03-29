New Hampshire governor Sununu clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu had initially resisted the idea of a statewide order compelling his residents to stay at home, or shelter in place, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, on March 27, Governor Sununu took action. Sununu issued a stay-at-home order, requiring New Hampshire residents to remain in their homes and non-essential businesses to close until May 4. The idea of this order, or any like it, is to limit interactions and promote social distancing.

In the initial reaction to the order, it seemed golf courses would have to close, as they're considered a non-essential business. However, with golf course landscaping considered a business that could continue under the order, New Hampshire golf courses sought some clarity on whether they can continue to operate with players.

Later in the day, the New Hampshire Golf Association got clarity on whether golf courses could remain open or had to close.

We thank you all for your patience today. Please see below for an update on the recent news. pic.twitter.com/FUcZFkjEi7 — New Hampshire GA (@NewHampshireGA) March 27, 2020

In part, the NHGA statement reads, "At this time, the NHGA understands that per Emergency Order No. 17, golf course maintenance will be permitted but all golf courses are deemed to be non-essential and will be closed effective 11:59 p.m. We appreciate the support of our allied organizations, our member clubs, and our members as we advocated for the game during this incredibly challenging time."

This means the soonest New Hampshire golf courses can re-open is May 4.