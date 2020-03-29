New Hampshire governor Sununu clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close
Golf Culture

New Hampshire governor Sununu clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

03/29/2020 at 10:08 am
Golf News Net


New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu had initially resisted the idea of a statewide order compelling his residents to stay at home, or shelter in place, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, on March 27, Governor Sununu took action. Sununu issued a stay-at-home order, requiring New Hampshire residents to remain in their homes and non-essential businesses to close until May 4. The idea of this order, or any like it, is to limit interactions and promote social distancing.


FOLLOW GNN ON YOUTUBE!

In the initial reaction to the order, it seemed golf courses would have to close, as they're considered a non-essential business. However, with golf course landscaping considered a business that could continue under the order, New Hampshire golf courses sought some clarity on whether they can continue to operate with players.

Later in the day, the New Hampshire Golf Association got clarity on whether golf courses could remain open or had to close.

In part, the NHGA statement reads, "At this time, the NHGA understands that per Emergency Order No. 17, golf course maintenance will be permitted but all golf courses are deemed to be non-essential and will be closed effective 11:59 p.m. We appreciate the support of our allied organizations, our member clubs, and our members as we advocated for the game during this incredibly challenging time."

This means the soonest New Hampshire golf courses can re-open is May 4.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.