Uncategorized North Carolina governor Cooper clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close 03/28/2020 at 9:29 amGolf News Net Sorry, but you do not have permission to view this content. Tagsare North Carolina golf courses open can North Carolina golf courses remain open North Carolina golf courses About the authorView All Posts Golf News Net We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise. Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure. MORE FROM GNN Equipment • Golf Culture • Suggested Links Golf simulator buyer’s guide: How to start playing indoor golf on any budget 03/28/2020 at 12:01 pm Featured • Golf Culture • Suggested Links As more things close, are golf courses open to players? 03/27/2020 at 9:10 am Equipment • Golf Deals • Suggested Links Golf deals: Buy 3 dozen, get 1 dozen from Bridgestone, Titleist, Taylormade; save 50% on Oakley apparel 03/25/2020 at 9:42 am