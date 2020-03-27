Larry David, Lloyd Braun lead the charge to raise $100,000 for out-of-work Riviera caddies

With California residents forced indoors by Governor Gavin Newsom's shelter-in-place order, state residents are compelled to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, Newsom's order also forced the closure of golf courses around the state, leaving those who work as caddies without loops for the time being. In response, a pair of celebrity members at Riviera Country Club have spearheaded a fundraising effort to help the caddies make ends meet during an unprecedented time.

Larry David and friend Lloyd Braun, president of Endeavor’s Client Group and apparently a real person, have launched a GoFundMe to raise $100,000 for the caddies at Riviera.

"With the golf course closed indefinitely, the Rivera caddies need our help," the page simply reads. "Please contribute to help our caddies get thru this unprecedented time."

The Hollywood Reporter reported on the effort, which has already met its goal, detailing some of the celebrities and wealthy donors who have contributed to the campaign.

Tom Brady donated $2,000, while Ari Emanuel pitched in $1,000. Sony's Josh Greenstein added $500. Larry David contributed $5,000, and Braun contributed $1,000. Bob Menery contributed $2,500.

Margaret Perenchio made the single largest donation in contributing $10,000, with an anonymous donor matching.

David is an avid member at Riviera, and he's filmed a number of episodes of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the club, which annually hosts the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational.