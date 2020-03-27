Illinois governor Pritzker clarifies if golf courses can remain open or must close

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has tried to be one of the more proactive governors during the coronavirus crisis, issuing early orders to close bars and restaurants after partygoers were not heeding calls to avoid public mass gatherings.

Governor Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order on March 21, taking effect through April 7, requiring non-essential businesses to close and citizens to stay at home unless they had to go obtain emergency services, get food or get light exercise. However, golf courses were considered non-essential in the initial offer, and courses throughout the state took that to mean they had to close.

Then, on March 24, the Allied Golf Association in the state issued guidance through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity that seemed to suggest courses could, in fact, remain open to provide exercise for residents. They would have to follow CDC and state social-distancing guidelines, and golfers would have to practice social distancing, but golf could continue.

After one day of courses remaining open, however, the state has reversed course. Illnois golf courses must now close for the duration of the order.

In an updated FAQ on their website, the Illinois DCEO said, "No recreational sports businesses, including golf courses, are considered essential businesses under the executive order."

Golf courses and golfers were not happy to be given the bait-and-switch. After initial interpretations of the order that courses had to close, they were seemingly given a green light to open. The Allied Golf Association defended its prior guidance.

"That interpretation was correct and actionable at the time it was communicated. However, that interpretation has been overturned," the Allied Golf Association said Thursday night.