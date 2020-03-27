Davis Love III’s home on St. Simons Island destroyed in fire; no injuries reported

Davis Love III's home on St. Simons Island in Georgia was destroyed by a fire on early Friday morning.

First Coast News in Jacksonville reported on the fire, with a confirmation fro the Glynn County (Ga.) fire chief.

Another look at the fire fight at Davis Love III’s SSI Home this morning. Amazing no one was injured. This video from the Glynn Co fire rescue. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/BWrwb5LRCm — Lew Turner (@LewTurner) March 27, 2020

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and anyone in the home was out safely. The home has reportedly been on the market for some time.

Love III, a 21-time PGA Tour winner, is the unofficial host of the PGA Tour's fall event on St. Simons Island, The RSM Classic, held at Sea Island Resort. He issued a statement on the fire, saying:

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed. We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

"We've been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."

Sad news from St Simons Island.

Glynn County Fire chief says Davis Love III home was destroyed by fire early this morning. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VMAZgAp8Ao — RICHARD ROGERS (@RRNEWS12) March 27, 2020

Love is the 1997 PGA Championship winner, and he was the United States Ryder Cup captain in 2012 at Medinah Country Club near Chicago and in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.