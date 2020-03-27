2020 LPGA Tour schedule boasts 34 events, record $75.1 million in prize money

The 2020 LPGA Tour schedule has been released, and the 34-event docket boasts $75.1 million in prize money, an all-time record.

The new schedule, released Nov. 22, features two new tournaments and a number of purse increases.

New events

The 34-event tally includes the UL International Crown, which is played every two years. The women's Olympic golf tournament is not on the schedule, but there is a break for it. New events on the schedule include:

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio will be held Jan. 23-26 at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., the week after the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

The Pelican Women’s Championship presented by DEX Imaging, to be held May 14-17 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The Blue Bay LPGA in China returns after a one-season absence, moving to the spring Asian swing

Purse increases

Two tournaments which shared the honor of having the largest purse on the LPGA will still be the two biggest purses in 2020. The USGA has not announced the purse for the 2020 US Women's Open, conducted by the USGA and played in Houston this year, but they have confirmed to the LPGA the minimum purse is $5.5 million. The CME Group Tour Championship will also have a $5 million purse, with a smaller 60-player field all having a chance to win the Race to the CME Globe and an enhanced $1.5 million first-place prize that goes to the winner of the tournament.

The purses will increase for two majors as well:

ANA Inspiration ($3.1 million, up $100,000 from 2019)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ($4.3 million, up $450,000 from 2019)

The purse will also increase for the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open ($2.35 million, up $100,000), the Meijer LPGA Classic ($2.3 million, up $300,000), the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational ($2.3 million, up $300,000), the Marathon LPGA Classic ($1.85 million, up $100,000) and the Volunteers of America Classic ($1.4 million, up $100,000).

There will also be two season-long races to play for apart from the Race to the CME Globe:

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a new competition on both the PGA and LPGA Tours, with each Tour having separate $1 million prizes for the player who scores best on the most challening holes on each tour.

The Leaders Top-10s competition will award $100,000 to the player with the most top-10 finishes.

Leaving the schedule are the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic and the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

2020 LPGA Tour schedule