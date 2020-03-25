Which PGA Tour courses can the public play, and how much do they cost?

Believe it or not, you can play many of the courses the PGA Tour plays on its schedule. Between a mixture of public facilities, semi-private clubs and resorts, there are more than enough PGA Tour courses open to the public.

All told, there are 23 PGA Tour courses you can play, including multiple courses associated with several different events.

The only true public golf courses on the PGA Tour are the Torrey Pines Golf Courses, which host the annual Farmers Insurance Open near San Diego, Calif, and TPC Deere Run, home to the John Deere Classic.

The Torrey Pines courses are municipal, so they're run by the local government, with different rates for residents and non-residents of the county. However, their tee sheet is open just like any other municipal course in the United States, with weekday and weekend rates.

TPC Deere Run and Port Royal Golf Club can be accessed by the public with tee-time booking services. You can book courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale through public portals on their websites, but be advised they will charge dynamic rates that can change both based on season and demand.

Most of the other courses that are publicly accessible are associated with a resort. Some require you to be a guest to play the course, like Bay Hill Club and Lodge, home of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, PGA National with their Champion Course and Silverado Resort, where the Safeway Open is played.

However, many of them allow the public to get a tee time to play the courses without staying there. If you do stay at the resort as a registered guest, though, some of the resorts will discount the tee times slightly.

Resorts also tend to have seasonal rates, with the green fees higher in the high season for tourism.

As always, it's worth making a call to these facilities or visiting their websites for the latest information on rates and availability.

PGA Tour golf courses you can play

