The 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule adds multiple events, rearranges for Tokyo Olympics

The 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule was released July 29, with a 49-event docket beginning now in September with the shift of the conclusion to the FedEx Cup playoffs coming in August.

The new PGA Tour schedule represents a net increase of three events over the previous season, with the Houston Open and event at The Greenbrier coming back after a one-season absence so they could move to the fall. The Zozo Championship in Japan in October and the Bermuda Championship in November are the new events on the schedule. The CIMB Classic in Malaysia dropped off the schedule.

For the first time in years, there will be an off week during the fall portion of the schedule, with a week gap between the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the fall-ending RSM Classic in Georgia. Of course, there could be an addition later.

The 2020 portion of the schedule has slightly changed to accommodate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August. The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit is the week prior to the Memorial Tournament at the end of May. The WGC in Memphis will be played two weeks before the British Open Championship, and the 3M Open moves to the end of July as the event before the Olympic golf tournaments. After the Olympics is the Wyndham Championship, followed by the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin with The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule