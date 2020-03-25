The 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule adds multiple events, rearranges for Tokyo Olympics

The 2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule was released July 29, with a 49-event docket beginning now in September with the shift of the conclusion to the FedEx Cup playoffs coming in August.
The new PGA Tour schedule represents a net increase of three events over the previous season, with the Houston Open and event at The Greenbrier coming back after a one-season absence so they could move to the fall. The Zozo Championship in Japan in October and the Bermuda Championship in November are the new events on the schedule. The CIMB Classic in Malaysia dropped off the schedule.
For the first time in years, there will be an off week during the fall portion of the schedule, with a week gap between the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the fall-ending RSM Classic in Georgia. Of course, there could be an addition later.
The 2020 portion of the schedule has slightly changed to accommodate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August. The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit is the week prior to the Memorial Tournament at the end of May. The WGC in Memphis will be played two weeks before the British Open Championship, and the 3M Open moves to the end of July as the event before the Olympic golf tournaments. After the Olympics is the Wyndham Championship, followed by the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin with The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
2019-2020 PGA Tour schedule
- Sept. 12-15 -- A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
- Sept. 19-22 -- Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
- Sept. 26-29 -- Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.
- Oct. 3-6 -- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Oct. 10-13 -- Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, Texas
- Oct. 17-20 -- The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, The Club at Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
- Oct. 24-27 -- The Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
- Oct. 31 - Nov. 3 -- WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club , Shanghai, China
- Oct. 31 - Nov. 3 -- Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Club, Southampton, Bermuda
- Nov. 7-10 -- Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Nov. 21-24 -- The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.
- Dec. 12-15 -- Presidents Cup, Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Black Rock, Victoria, Australia
- Jan. 2-5 -- Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii
- Jan. 9-12 -- Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Jan. 16-19 -- Desert Classic, PGA West (Stadium Course), La Quinta, Calif.
- Jan. 23-26 -- Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Courses, San Diego, Calif.
- Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 -- Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Feb. 6-9 -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, *Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- Feb. 13-16 -- The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
- Feb. 20-23 -- WGC-Mexico Championship , Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
- Feb. 20-23 -- Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- Feb. 27 - March 1 -- The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
- March 5-8 -- Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
- March 12-15 -- The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (cancelled)
- March 19-22 -- Valspar Championship, Innisbrook, a Salamander Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla. (cancelled)
- March 26-29 -- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas (cancelled)
- March 26-29 -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (postponed)
- April 2-5 -- Valero Texas Open , TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas (cancelled)
- April 9-12 -- Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. (postponed)
- April 16-19 -- RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (cancelled)
- April 23-26 -- Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, La. (cancelled)
- April 30 - May 3 -- Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (cancelled)
- May 7-10 -- AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas, Texas (cancelled)
- May 14-17 -- PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif. (postponed)
- May 21-24 -- Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club , Fort Worth, Texas
- May 28-31 -- Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
- June 4-7 -- the Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
- June 11-14 -- RBC Canadian Open , St. George's Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
- June 18-21 -- U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
- June 25-28 -- Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
- July 2-5 -- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
- July 2-5 -- Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf and Country Club, Reno, Nev.
- July 9-12 -- John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
- July 16-19 -- The Open Championship, Royal St. George's Golf Club, Sandwich, England
- July 16-19 -- Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
- July 23-26 -- 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
- July 30 - Aug. 2 -- Men's Olympic Golf Tournament, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kantō, Japan (postponed)
- Aug. 6-9 -- Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
- Aug. 13-16 -- The Northern Trust, TPC Boston , Norton, Mass.
- Aug. 20-23 -- BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, Ill.
- Aug. 27-30 -- Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.