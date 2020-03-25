Sunny Kim shoots 59 to win his 67th Minor League Golf Tour title

For the second time in as many weeks, a player has shot 59 on a developmental tour. This time, that player won.

Sunny Kim shot 59 on the Minor League Golf Tour on March 24, winning their The Fox Club 2-Day event at The Fox Club in Palm City, Fla. It's the first time any player has broken 60 in Minor League Golf Tour history.

Kim, who began the day nine shots behind leader Gavin Hall, made eight birdies in the first 15 holes to give himself a chance and pull within a shot of Hall, who was a hole behind in the final group. Then Kim holed out a 9-iron from 165 yards on the par-4 16th hole to put a 2 on the card and take the solo lead.

Kim got up-and-down for a par 3 on the 17th hole before coming to the par-5 18th with a chance to lock up the win.

After a perfect tee shot, Kim took on the 221-yard second shot over water and found the green with his 5-iron to leave 25 feet for an eagle. With a perfect putt, Kim made the eagle 3 to cap off the 59 and win the title on 12-under 130 after an opening 71.

Hall finished in second place, three shots behind Kim, who won his 67th career title on the Minor League Golf Tour. In his career, Kim has earned more than $277,000 on the circuit.

Kim's 59 follows one from Canadian Jared du Toit on the Outlaw Tour in Arizona. However, du Toit's 59 -- the first on the Outlaw Tour -- only landed him in a three-man playoff for the Western Skies Classic, which he ultimately lost.