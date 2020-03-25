Golf deals: Buy 3 dozen, get 1 dozen from Bridgestone, Titleist, Taylormade; save 50% on Oakley apparel

Right now is about the time when golf season would typically ramp up into full swing. For a lot of the country, that's not the case. For some of the country, it is.
But, eventually, we will get back to playing golf more normally. In the meantime, two of the top golf ball manufacturers are offering deals they typically reserve for the holiday season.
Buy 3 dozen, get 1 free
Titleist, TaylorMade and Bridgestone are offering a free dozen of their top-tier golf balls when you buy 3 dozen.
- With Bridgestone, they're offering the deal -- which includes free personalization -- with their four Tour B models and the e6 golf balls.
- For Titleist, you can buy Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX golf balls under this deal, with a free dozen when you buy 3, and it comes with free personalization.
- TaylorMade has been offering this deal for some time, and that's on their TP5 and TP5x balls.
Save 50% on Oakley golf apparel
Oakley is offering a great deal on golf apparel, with 50% off a variety of their clothing, including pullovers, polos, jackets, pants and more!
Save big on Columbia golf apparel
Several PGA Tour players have told me in the past that they love Columbia's golf apparel, in particular their pants and shorts. Well, now is your chance to get some great apparel. They're offering a solid sale, with discounts of 50% or more on some great gear.