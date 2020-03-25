2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/25/2020 at 12:56 pm
The 2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final leaderboard is headed by winner Sunny Kim, who shot a final-round 59 to win at The Fox Club in Palm City, Fla.

Kim began the two-day event with an even-par 71, falling nine shots behind Gavin Hall. Then Kim made birdies on eight of the first 15 holes to get within one of Hall. He then holed a 9-iron from 165 yards on the par-4 16th hole and made a 25-footer for eagle 3 on the closing hole to shoot the first 59 on the Minor League Golf Tour.

This was Kim's record 67th-career win on the Minor League Golf Tour.

Kim won the $2,100 winner's share of the $13,065 purse.

The Fox Club 2-Day recap notes

The Minor League Golf Tour is a developmental tour that puts on one-day and multi-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in Florida.

Purses on the Minor League Golf Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

The tour pays out skins for lowest scores on a hole that aren't tied, and amateurs are paid gift certificates.

2020 The Fox Club 2-Day final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TOT R1 R2 MONEY
1 Sunny Kim -12 71 59 130 $2,100
2 Gavin Hall -9 62 71 133 $1,500
3 Blair Hamilton -7 68 67 135 $1,200
4 Myles Creighton -6 71 65 136 $1,050
5 Brian Carlson -5 70 67 137 $1,000
6 Piri Borja -4 65 73 138 $900
T7 Dan McCarthy -3 68 71 139 $700
T7 Jason Thresher -3 69 70 139 $700
T7 Josh Hart -3 73 66 139 $700
T10 Matt Hill -2 67 73 140 $440
T10 Chase Koepka -2 69 71 140 $440
T10 Chris Wiatr -2 71 69 140 $440
T10 Blake Morris -2 71 69 140 $440
T10 Thomas Lamorte -2 73 67 140 $440
15 Chase Johnson -1 68 73 141 $280
T16 Nick Latimer E 71 71 142 $212.50
T16 Olin Browne Jr. E 73 69 142 $212.50
18 Justin Peters 1 71 72 143 $160
T19 Matthew Naumec 2 68 76 144 $25
T19 Jacob Eggers 2 70 74 144 $25
T19 Brendan Hunter 2 71 73 144 $25
T19 Blake Maum 2 72 72 144 $25
T19 Kris Wilcoxon 2 74 70 144 $25
T19 Danny Harcourt 2 75 69 144 $25
