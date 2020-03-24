Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to close for two weeks in response to coronavirus

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has been open since May 1999. However, on March 25, the resort will close for the first time in the more than two decades since it opened.

In a statement on its website, Bandon Dunes said they will be closing for a two-week period.

In part, the statement reads, "The well-being of our guests, staff, caddies and local communities continue to be our highest priority. Over the past several weeks the resort has implemented all possible precautionary health and safety measures in accordance with recommendations from local, state and federal authorities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, in light of recent developments regarding Coronavirus, Bandon Dunes will suspend resort operations beginning Wednesday, March 25. We intend to reopen on Monday, April 6. This will mark the first time the resort will be closed to guests since opening Bandon Dunes in May of 1999. Any reservations in our system from March 25-April 5 will be automatically cancelled, with deposits fully refunded. Our Reservations Department will remain open to take future reservations for arrivals on or after April 6."

For guests with reservations beyond April 6, they can continue to visit the resort's update page for the latest information on resort opening and availability.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown introduced an indefinite stay-at-home order throughout the state, with a carve-out for golf courses to remain open. However, for Bandon Dunes, its golf traffic is almost entirely based on travelers and visitors, most of which stay in on-property or nearby lodging.