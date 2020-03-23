Replace your bland air vents with these vents that double as putting cups
03/23/2020 at 3:32 pm
You're likely going to be spending a lot more time at home in the coming weeks, and you're going to be looking for ways to practice golf indoors.

If you have the room in your home for a putting mat or already have a cup like the PuttOut pressure putting trainer, then you're all set.

But if you don't have the space for those things -- either because of a lack of square footage or needing to share space with your family -- then you might have to look for alternatives to help you practice putting inside. If you're sick of putting into a drinking cup, maybe you should consider replacing the air vents in your home with one of these specialized air vents that also double as a putting cup.

There are a couple of different options available.

One of the options is the Putter's Vent, which fits 4-inch and 2-inch vents. The vent allows airflow for you HVAC system while also having a space in the middle of the vent that allows a golf ball to fall in and be holed. There's a ramp that can be removed for the smaller vents. It's $15 on Amazon.

The other option is called the Puttacup, which was developed by a guy named Paul Wilson. This putting vent allows for airflow on a 10-inch-by-4.25-inches vent (only this size), and it offers a 4-inch cup (the traditional cup is 4.25 inches) for holing putts. The Puttacup is $25 through Wilson, and the knock-offs from China on Amazon are backed up to a May delivery.

