For the first time since opening in 1919, Pebble Beach Golf Links is closed

One of America's most iconic golf courses is closed for the first time in more than a century.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, which opened in 1919, closed on March 21 in reaction to California Governor Gavin Newsom issuing a safer-at-home order on March 19.

Not only is Pebble Beach Golf Links closed, but the adjoining resort and sister courses owned by the Pebble Beach Company are also closed.

In a message on its website, a statement reads, "The health and well-being of our guests, employees and their families is of paramount importance. In light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Pebble Beach Resorts has temporarily suspended our Resort operations, which includes all hotels, golf courses (including Del Monte Golf Course), our restaurants, retail shops, and health and tennis clubs.

"For more than one hundred years, we have welcomed guests from near and far to enjoy legendary golf and world-class accommodations along a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. Once the world is ready to travel again, we look forward to welcoming you to Pebble Beach. We are continuing to take reservations for arrivals after April 17th.

"In order to provide essential services to Pebble Beach residents, our Gallery restaurant and Pebble Beach Market will both be open for take-out meals only."

In a latter to staff, Pebble Beach CEO Bill Perocchi explained 90 percent of staff will be at home during this shutdown. He looked to assure his staff that, soon, the resort will be open again and the golfers will return.

"Rest assured we will get through this and the pent up demand from customers waiting to visit the No. 1 golf resort in the world will be extraordinarily strong," said Perocchi. "We will be back delivering the once in a lifetime experience that all of you are famous for."