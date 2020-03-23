As more things close, are golf courses open to players?

As we're increasingly asked -- or required by law -- to practice social distancing, golf courses and driving ranges may prove an outdoor escape for thousands of people looking to get some fresh air and remain active.

However, some golf courses are being required to close by law, while others are choosing to close in response to dramatically slowing business or in an effort to promote social distancing.

For golfers wondering if golf courses are open, we have some information and are keeping tally on which courses remain open.

Which golf courses are open?

Generally speaking, golf courses appear to be remaining open in the hopes of attracting players who might want some outdoor time.

Courses are taking a variety of measures to prevent human interaction during this time, including banning cart rentals (or having more than one person in a cart), requiring flagsticks to remain in cups (or pulling cups slightly out of the ground to prevent flag touching), closing bars and restaurants, closing full clubhouses and only accepting digital payment. Courses are also asking players to remain 6 feet apart throughout the round.

In states where public gatherings are limited in size -- in most cases to 10 or less, but in some cases to 25 or less -- golf courses may well be open.

The state of California has called for a shelter-in-place order that has required the closure of all non-essential businesses. However, people are allowed to leave the house for exercise, and walking on a golf course counts. Not every course is open, but a lot of courses are open. The 12 Los Angeles city-run golf courses are open.

In Nevada, most non-essential businesses are closed, but the governor has clarified golf courses remain open to promote exercise.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a shelter-in-place order statewide through April 6. However, people are allowed to leave their homes for exercise, and that includes a number of golf courses. Courses and the Ohio Golf Association are working with the government to get clarity.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a three-week-long shelter-in-place order that starts on March 24 that will close the 650 golf courses in the state.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has issued similar restrictions, albeit without rising to the level of a shelter-in-place order. Golf courses in Maryland will close at 5 p.m. on March 23.

In New Jersey, which has effectively gone on lockdown with a 24-hour curfew, some courses are still open as people are allowed to leave home for exercise.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Bakert has closed all non-essential businesses by noon on March 24.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who also owns The Greenbrier resort in the state, has issued a stay-at-home order starting at 8 p.m. on March 24. Residents can still go outside for exercise provided they maintain proper distancing. This could allow golf courses to remain open.

Dallas County, Texas, has issued a shelter-in-place order that still allows people to leave their home to exercise while practicing social distancing.

Golf courses remain open throughout Florida, South Carolina and Arizona remain open at this time.

Major golf resorts, like Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, Sand Valley and Streamsong remain open at this time.

French Lick Resort in Indiana is temporarily closing, but its golf courses will remain open while the resort itself is closed.

Which golf courses are closed?

Increasingly, governors are issuing shelter-in-place orders or taking executive action to close non-essential businesses. The enforcement of that can vary by jurisdiction.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont has issued an order for all non-essential businesses to close as part of a shelter-in-place order. This includes all golf courses as of 8 p.m. on March 23, according to the Connecticut State Golf Association. Golf courses will be allowed to continue maintenance work.

The state of Pennsylvania has closed all businesses non-essential to life-saving activities, which means all golf courses are closed until further notice. However, course owners and associations have petitioned Governor Wolf for the right to reopen to provide an exercise outlet for Pennsylvanians.

Denver is closing all of its six municipal golf courses on March 18. Colorado Springs is also closing its courses.

The city of Austin, Texas, has closed all of its municipal golf courses. The city of Dallas has closed its six municipal golf courses.

Joliet Park District golf courses are closed through March 31. Elgin's three golf courses have closed for the remainder of March, as have those in the Dundee Township Park District.

Public golf courses in Fairfield, Conn., will be closed starting March 23.

In Florida, the Palm Beach Par 3 course and the Winter Park 9 have both closed temporarily. Miami's golf courses have also closed.

Courses in Palm Springs, Calif., are now closed through April 2nd. Courses in the surrounding areas remain open for now.

The city of Honolulu in Hawaii has closed its municipal golf courses.

Municipal courses in Baltimore County, Md., have closed.

Somerset County Park Commission in New Jersey has closed its five courses until further notice.