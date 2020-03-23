2020 Ritz-Carlton Series 4 final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
03/23/2020 at 6:10 pm
The 2020 Ritz-Carlton Series 4 final leaderboard is headed by winner Jordan Miller, who picked up the win at the Ritz-Carlton Members Club in Sarasota, Fla.

In the one-day event on the West Florida Golf Tour, Miller earned a three-shot victory with an 8-under 64 to beat Chris Crawford. Miller was a 20-to-1 shot to win the tournament at Bovada.

Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger, Austen Truslow and Matt Harris all finished tied for third place at 4-under 68.

Miller won the $2,020 winner's share of the $6,502 purse.

Ritz-Carlton Series 4 recap notes

The West Florida Golf Tour is a developmental tour that puts on one-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in West Florida.

Purse on the West Florida Golf Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

Only the top 15 players in the field were paid. A total of 49 golfers completed the round.

2020 Ritz-Carlton Series 4 final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TOT MONEY
1 Jordan Miller -8 64 $2,020
2 Chris Crawford -5 67 $750
T3 Erik Barnes -4 68 $445
T3 Jimmy Stanger -4 68 $445
T3 Austen Truslow -4 68 $445
T3 Matt Harris -4 68 $445
T7 Sean Kelly -3 69 $300
T7 Kaylor Steger -3 69 $300
T7 Nicholas Marcoaldi -3 69 $300
T7 Patrick Cover -3 69 $300
T7 Michael Blair -3 69 $300
T12 Stephen Stallings -2 70 $188
T12 Michael Visacki -2 70 $188
T12 Jimmy Jones -2 70 $188
T12 Tate Smith -2 70 $188
T16 Sean Jacklin -1 71 $0
T16 Mike Murray -1 71 $0
T16 James Leadbetter -1 71 $0
T16 Dominic Formato -1 71 $0
T16 Cristian DiMarco -1 71 $0
T16 Kyle Rodes -1 71 $0
