Seamus Golf looking to pivot their business toward making masks for first responders

Governments and hospitals throughout the United States are trying to procure personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, as quickly as possible. Several golf businesses are heeding the call, pivoting from their day-to-day business to making masks.

Seamus Golf's founders, Akbar and Megan Chisti, took to Instagram to announce the company was seeking approval on a mask design. The company believes it could produce 5,000 masks every three days -- 1,667 per day or so -- with their 10 sewers.

Seamus Golf also said they could look at hiring new workers to come in and learn to sew quickly, as they've taught several of their workers to sew on the job.

While awaiting approval, the company will continue to operate its regular business, offering a 30 percent discount.

Other companies, including headcover maker Rose and Fire, are inquiring how they might be able to help and quickly spin their business toward making masks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has said he will happily offer incentives to pay businesses willing to make masks quickly. Fashion companies and other apparel makers throughout the country are offering to produce. The federal government expects the American medical community to need nearly 1 billion N95 respirator masks over the next six months. 3M has announced plans to make 1.1 billion N95 masks in the next 12 months, doubling previously planned production.