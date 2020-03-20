When will the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and other pro tours play again? Here’s the latest schedule

The PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour have been forced to cancel and/or postpone their schedule. We're keeping an eye on when these tours might start playing professional golf again.

What's the schedule for the world's major pro golf tours?

When will the PGA Tour play again?

Right now, all tours under the PGA Tour umbrella have cancelled their events through May 17.

PGA Tour events that have been cancelled include the Valspar Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (postponed), WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Valero Texas Open. The Masters Tournament is the following week, and it has been postponed. On March 17, the PGA Tour cancelled the next four events on the schedule: the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson. The PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship.

Currently, the next event on the PGA Tour schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, from May 21-24.

When will the European Tour play again?

The European Tour has postponed or cancelled 10 events, including those co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour: the Magical Kenya Open, Hero Indian Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Masters, Maybank Championship, Volvo China Open, the Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama in Spain, GolfSixes Cascais in Portugal and the Made in Denmark.

The D+D Real Czech Masters, set to be played Aug. 20-23 in the Czech Republic, has also been cancelled.

The next European Tour event is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open from May 28-31.

When will the LPGA Tour play again?

The LPGA Tour has postponed six scheduled tournaments: the Volvik Founders Cup, Kia Classic and ANA Inspiration, the first major of the year, the Lotte Championship, Hugel-Air Premia LA Open and Mediheal LPGA Championship.

The next LPGA Tour event on the schedule is the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida from May 14-17.

The ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13, with the Cambia Portland Open moving to Sept. 17-20.

When will the PGA Tour Champions play again?

PGA Tour Champions has postponed its next event on the schedule, the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Miss. The next event on the schedule was the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, which has been cancelled. The Insperity Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas, has also been cancelled. The Mastercard Japan Championship, set for June 12-14, has also been cancelled.

The Regions Tradition, which is the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors, has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 in Birmingham, Ala.

PGA TOUR Champions has delayed the resumption of play through May 10. Latest updates: https://t.co/WvJMiYsZJo pic.twitter.com/B7YPSp5D17 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 17, 2020

When will the Korn Ferry Tour play again?

The Korn Ferry Tour has cancelled their next two scheduled tournaments -- the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Lake Charles Championship -- and postponed the Savannah Golf Championship. They've also cancelled the Veritex Bank Championship, postponed the Huntsville Championship, cancelled the Simmons Bank Open and KC Golf Classic, and postponed the Visit Knoxville Open.

The Evans Scholars Invitational, played May 21-24, is the next event on the calendar.

When will the Ladies European Tour play again?

The Ladies European Tour has postponed one event, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. The remaining schedule is currently set to pick back up in May with the Jabra Ladies Open in France from May 7-9.

What's the status of the four men's major championships?

The status of the four men's majors is obviously in some doubt at this point.

The Masters Tournament has been postponed by Augusta National Golf Club, with hopes of contesting the 2020 version of the tournament at some point during the year. The club has a contingency plan to play the Masters in October, perhaps November, but the club has yet to announce firm dates for the tournament.

The PGA Championship was set to be played May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, but the event has been postponed to a date "later in the summer." San Francisco and six surrounding counties ordering residents to shelter in place for three weeks. The CDC has also recommended no public gatherings of 50 or more people for eight weeks, ending May 10.

The US Open is still set to be played as scheduled. However, the USGA has already said publicly that it will follow CDC guidelines and that will impact the qualifying tournaments -- local and potentially final - for the US Open. The USGA will formulate a plan and announce it in due course after cancelling the local qualifiers as set forth.

The British Open Championship is still set for July, with no updates so far on potential date changes, postponement or cancellation.