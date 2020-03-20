WATCH: Brooks Koepka hits a 293-yard drive...left-handed!
03/20/2020 at 2:39 pm
Brooks Koepka absolutely mashes the golf ball. He's one of the top 10 longest drivers on the PGA Tour, averaging 309 yards off the tee in the 2018-2019 season.

But that's hitting the ball right-handed. How far would Brooks Koepka hit the ball left-handed? Well, we now have the answer.

A day after Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas played a one-on-one match left-handed (Fowler won with an 18-hole score of 94), Koepka was at his Florida home practicing and working with instructor Claude Harmon III. Hitting out the indoor garage on a launch monitor, Koepka took his best left-handed swing with a driver, and the results were pretty amazing.

Koepka drove the ball 293 yards left-handed. That's outrageous stuff. But he didn't stop there. Harmon filmed Koepka hitting an 8-iron left-handed.

Koepka hit that 8-iron 194 yards. 194 yards! That's longer than a lot of golfers hit their drivers!

It just goes to show how great these athletes are when they can break 100 playing left-handed out of the blue and drive the ball nearly 300 yards from the opposite side of the ball.

